Ronald "Gus" King, loving husband, dad, and grandpa had a joyous homecoming with his "Jesus, I trust in you!" on August 7, 2021, at age 82, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to support a future endowment fund in Gus's honor to assist those working toward higher education.

Gus was born on Valentine's Day 1939, in Chicago, Illinois -- a proud Lithuanian. He graduated from Marquette University. He married Sandra Ingebrigtson (from MN) in California in 1964. With Sandra and baby daughter Maren back home, he proudly served during the Vietnam War in 1967 and 1968 as a Captain in the Marines.