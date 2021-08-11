SIOUX FALLS | Ronald “Gus” King, loving husband, dad, and grandpa had a joyous homecoming with his “Jesus, I trust in you!” on August 7, 2021, at age 82, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, August 13, 2021, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Wake services will follow the visitation at 7p.m . on Friday. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Interment with full military honors will follow Mass at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to support a future endowment fund in Gus's honor to assist those working toward higher education. An online guestbook and service live stream link will be available at www.georgeboom.com
Gus was born on Valentine's Day 1939, in Chicago, Illinois -- a proud Lithuanian. He graduated from Marquette University. He married Sandra Ingebrigtson (from MN) in California in 1964. With Sandra and baby daughter Maren back home, he proudly served during the Vietnam War in 1967 and 1968 as a Captain in the Marines.
The family moved to Rapid City, SD in 1981 when Gus took a position at National College as the Computer Program Director. Later he served as its Academic Dean and liaison to its sister school in Osaka, Japan & treasured the lifelong friendships from National College. He was the Rapid City & regional director of Data Processing Management Association. Gus was active at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church & the Cursillo community. His distinctive bass voice was unforgettable when lecturing, singing & umping baseball games! The Black Hills provided opportunities from being the master chef at family Center Lake gatherings, yearly Christmas Tree Hunts and with No MOSQUITOS he could enjoy it all!
He is remembered most for his perseverance and optimism after his life altering stroke at age 58 when he lost the use of his dominant side. They then moved to Sioux Falls to be closer to family. He never said “Why me?” But rather “Why not me?' With leaning on Gus and Sandi's “Jesus I trust in You” faith, he learned to walk with a cane and do everything one-handed. They loved traveling to see family (especially grandkids!).
His faith, humor, and optimism in the face of overwhelming adversity has been such a gift to those around him. He was the family Prayer Warrior. His smile, quick wit, words of wisdom (Gusisms) & gentle spirit will be missed the most.
Left to carry on his legacy of love are his wife of 57 years, Sandra of Sioux Falls; daughter, Maren (Thomas) Ortmeier of West Fargo ND; sons, Dr. Steve (Janet) King of Maui, HI, Vincent (Valerie) King of Rapid City, SD, and Bradley King of Sioux Falls; nine grandchildren, Gregory and Elizabeth Ortmeier, Maria and Sundi King, Vincent, Alexia, Ariana, and Vivienne King, and Violet King.