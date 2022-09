Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 19 at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. (CST) on Wednesday, September 21 at the Chancellor Reformed Church in Chancellor, SD. Visitation will be held there one-hour prior to services. Burial at Chancellor Reformed Cemetery.