Ronald Lee Kortemeyer

RAPID CITY - Ron Kortemeyer, age 69, loving husband, father and servant of the Lord, passed away into God's loving arms on Saturday, September 10, from complications of frontal temporal dementia. A celebration of life will be held in Rapid City. A full funeral service and burial will take place in Chancellor, SD. Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City is handling the arrangements. Please check their website for dates and times of celebrations. https://www.kirkfuneralhome.com