RAPID CITY - On July 30, 2022, Ronald Leonard Mills went to be with his heavenly Father. He was surrounded by his family at his daughter's home in Rapid City.

Ron was born March 26, 1938 in Cement, OK to William and Ruby Mills. Both his parents passed away before the age of 14 and he then went to live with his foster parents Robby and Mae Robertson. He married Patricia Ann McVicker on June 10, 1959 and they toured the world together with the military living in France, Germany, Spain, Greece, Portugal, and the Philippines as well as many places stateside as Ron served in the U.S. Air Force for 28 years. Their only daughter Pamela was born in Spain.

Ron enjoyed buying old cars, country music, playing with his grandkids, and making everyone around him smile. He had a fun sense of humor and always enjoyed people. He spent many hours people and dog watching at the local dog park and his furry friends enjoyed sharing his collection of dog treats he kept in the back of his car. Ron was always one to be dressed his best with cowboy boots, a button-up cowboy shirt, a cowboy hat, and his bolo tie.

Pat and Ron retired in Cheyenne, WY and lived there for 19 years until they moved to Rapid City to be closer to their daughter Pamela and her family when Pat's health declined. Pat passed away in March 2011 after 53 years of marriage.

Ron is survived by his daughter Pamela Schmagel and her husband Bill, three grandsons Daniel (Carissa), Rapid City, Jonah, Belle Fourche, David, Rapid City, and his sister Juanita Ferguson, Glasgow, Kentucky and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both sets of parents, his wife Patricia, and his twin brother Raymond.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 5, 2022 at Bible Fellowship Church at 10:00 am with military honors and fellowship to follow.

Interment will be at the Chapel of the Chimes Memorial Garden in Cheyenne, WY.

A memorial will be established.

Friends may sign his online guestbook at www.osheimschmidt.com.