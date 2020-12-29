Ronald Odegard

RAPID CITY | Ronald Lee Odegard passed away Dec. 27, 2020 at Monument Hospice Home after a lengthy illness. Born August 31, 1948 in Grafton, ND, he was raised in Chester, MT, graduating in 1966.

In 1968 he volunteered for a 4-year U.S. Army tour, assigned to the 5th of the 33rd Armor Tank Division. After a military injury, he was reassigned to an elite Presidential Funeral detail, honored to bury the first WACI casualty in the Viet Nam War. As a disabled veteran he held membership in DAV, AMVETS, VFW, and Elks.

His post-education was at Eastern Montana State, Billings Business College, and Black Hills State University. Ron's career experiences included Odegard Construction, EAFB housing inspector, EAFB maintenance, and Douglas Middle School classified employee. Retiring in 2006, he enjoyed traveling by motorhome, eventually purchasing a winter home in Yuma, AZ.

A lifelong Green Bay Packer fan and stockholder, Ron was a loyal and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. Ron was an ACBL Life Master in duplicate bridge. He enjoyed golfing, riding motorcycle and spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren.