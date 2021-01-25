Ronald Peldo

STURGIS | Ronald Eugene Everett Peldo, 69, won his heavenly victory on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born on August 15, 1951 in Wadena, MN, to Arvo and Katherine Peldo. He grew up in Bloomington, MN, and later moved to Blaine, MN, where he met Cheryl Kaiser of Spring Lake Park, MN. They were married May 27, 1972.

He worked as a truck driver and hauled logs the majority of his life. He was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. Ron held his faith, family, and Christian companions dear to him.

Ron is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cheryl; two sons, Jason (Julie) of Spearfish, and Jonathan (Johanne) of Sturgis; daughter, Jolene (CR) Nedved of Rapid City; daughter-in-law, Amber of Battleground, WA; and 13 grandchildren. He is also survived by five brothers: Richard (Patricia) of Battleground, WA, Robert of Free Water, OR, Randy (Jeanne) and Ralph (Belinda), both of Battleground, WA, and Roger (Annette) of Whitewood; and four sisters: Deanna (Don) Williamson of Piedmont, MaryAnn (Archie) Roberts of Sturgis, Sonja (Christian) Hartjenstein of Hot Springs, and Sandy Leetch of Vancouver, WA; plus many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jeremy; and one granddaughter, Angel Ann.