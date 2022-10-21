Ronald "Ron" Ellis Guy

RAPID CITY - On the morning of Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Ronald Ellis "Ron" Guy of Rapid City, peacefully passed away at the age of 90 surrounded by family.

Ron was born on July 8, 1932, in Scobey, MT to Ellis Freeman and Ruth (Linthicum) Guy. He grew up working on his uncle's wheat farm south of Flaxville where his love of bird hunting flourished and many memories were made. He received his Bachelor's degree in Biology from Carroll College in Helena prior to serving in the U.S. Army at Fitzsimons Hospital in Colorado. Upon the college graduation of the love of his life, Patricia Ann Kelly, they wed on August 17, 1957, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Butte. They moved to Rapid City in 1957 where they raised their family: David (June) Guy, Mark (Jodi) Guy, Laura (Brian) Murphy, Cathy Guy (Tim Elfering), Chris Guy, and Mary Pat (Mark) Wuestewald.

Ron worked as a pharmaceutical sales representative with the same company for 36 years. His upbeat and positive attitude endeared him to all while traveling his territory and generated countless jokes and storytelling. His love of golf led him to be an active member at Arrowhead Country Club. Together with his wife, they fostered an enduring social group creating life-long friendships. His family was his pride and joy and always a reason to celebrate. In addition to golf, his many hobbies included coin collecting, flying, playing the piano, singing in the church choir and "Coffee Club".

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, "Punkin" Patricia; his parents; his sister, Betty; and his beloved Uncle Chris and Aunt Ruth.

Ron is survived by his six children; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A vigil service will be held Monday, October 24 from at 6:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church. Funeral mass will be offered Tuesday, October 25, at 10:00 a.m. also at Blessed Sacrament Church with lunch following mass. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit the online guestbook for Ronald at www.OsheimSchmidt.com