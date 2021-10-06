CUSTER | Ronald "Ronnie” Richard Enderby, 79, passed away Oct. 4, 2021, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Hot Springs, SD.

Ronnie was born June 8, 1942, in Lead, to Richard and Shirley (Barry) Enderby. After graduating from Lead High School, he went on to earn an associate degree in Business Administration and a minor in Economics. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy until his honorable discharge in 1963 and worked at the Homestake Mine until his retirement.

Ron was known as a loyal friend. He will be remembered for being a prankster who kept his family and friends continually on their toes. You could find him enjoying life on the golf course or tinkering in his shed.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Pamela of Custer; daughters, Marcy (Scott) Remington of Rapid City; Elaine (James) Culey of Gilbert, AZ; grandchildren, Luke Lewis; Ethan Culey; Lane Culey; Ashton Culey; Brittni Lewis; Dayton Jutting; two great-grandchildren and his half-sister, Clarae (Larry) McNair of Sahaurita, AZ.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer.

Committal services will be held in the near future at Black Hills National Cemetery with military honors presented.

A memorial has been designated to Operation Black Hills Cabin http://www.operationblackhillscabin.org/.