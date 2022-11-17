Ronald Warren Church

Visitation will be on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur. His Celebration of Everlasting Life will be on Saturday, November 19, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Word of Life Brethren Lutheran Church in Le Sueur, with lunch to follow in the church fellowship hall. www.koldenfuneralhome.com