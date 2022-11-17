 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronald Warren Church

LE SUEUR, MN - Ronald Warren Church, age 67, of Le Sueur, MN, died November 15, 2022.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur. His Celebration of Everlasting Life will be on Saturday, November 19, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Word of Life Brethren Lutheran Church in Le Sueur, with lunch to follow in the church fellowship hall. www.koldenfuneralhome.com

Ron was born on February 11, 1955, to Donald and Vera (Adams) Church in Rapid City, SD.

Survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Cherice (Brent) Johnson of Big Lake, MN; son, Dustin (Teresa) Church of Williston, ND; six grandchildren; Ron's siblings: Larry Church of Hermosa, SD, Karolyn (Phil) Bowman of Rapid City, SD and Michael (Dani) Church of Sturgis, SD.

