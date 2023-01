RAPID CITY - Ronald William Smith, 77, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service to be held Friday, January 20, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Knollwood Heights United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. Black Hills National Cemetery. Please visit the online memorial for Ronald at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.