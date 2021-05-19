RAPID CITY | A life well-lived is when one leaves this earth behind with many family members, friends, and acquaintances that loved, honored, and will greatly miss that person in their lives. Rosalie Trimble, 66, was that person -- a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, maske, and friend to many.
Rosalie was called home, after battling for many years a long-term illness.
Born to Albert William Trimble and Mary Ann Richards Trimble in Pine Ridge, Rosalie graduated from St. Paul Indian Mission and eventually moved to Rapid City, with her two daughters. It was there that she met and married Dennis Means and started their family, eventually having seven children together.
She was a passionate advocate for American Indian causes throughout her life and a well-known voice in the community.
Rosalie, will be remembered by those who loved her the most for her amazing sense of humor, giving nature, quick wit, and infectious laughter as well as being a proud, dedicated, and loving grandmother and great-grandmother.
Rosalie is survived by her nine children: Luci Red Owl, Lindsay Red Owl, Leona Means and her spouse, Quintrell Porter Sr., Autumn Means, Mary Ann Means Bryant and her spouse, Brandon Bryant Sr., Warren Means, Dennis Means Jr., Caitlin Means, and Shea Norris; her grandchildren: Jolden Returns, Emirra Returns, Keaden Yellow Elk, Jace Yellow Elk, Mattia Means, Taaliyah Porter, Tanille Red Owl, Pheonix Red Owl, Gianna Bryant, Tawny Red Owl, Quintrell Porter, Jr., Brandon Bryant Jr., Bryson Means, Eric Clifford, Cecily Sabine, Shea Means and great-grandchild, Nolan Means; her sisters, Mary Trimble Norris and her spouse, Richard Norris, Concord, CA, Robin Potter and her spouse, Frank Potter, Minneapolis, MN; and her brother, John Guy Trimble and his spouse, Nadine Trimble. She is also survived by nieces and nephews: Richard Trimble, John Trimble, Maryn Fish, Albert Trimble, Amelia "Amy" Sazue and her spouse, Tracy Sazue, Frances Trimble and her spouse, Nick Otis, Sarah Eagle Heart, Emma Eagle Heart-White, Holly Hall Trimble, Devon Wilson, Myene Yanu-Trimble, and Angelica Yanu-Trimble.
Rosalie was predeceased by her beloved spouse, Dennis E. Means; her parents, Albert William Trimble and Mary Ann Richards Trimble; her sisters, Tracy C. Trimble and Cecily Trimble; and brothers, Francis Richard Trimble, Thomas Joseph Trimble, and Albert William Trimble Jr.
The wake will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, at Destiny Foursquare Church, 1001 E. Philadelphia St. in Rapid City.
Funeral services will be held at same at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 21. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 4301 Tower Road in Rapid City. A reception will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. at Destiny Foursquare Church.