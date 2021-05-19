RAPID CITY | A life well-lived is when one leaves this earth behind with many family members, friends, and acquaintances that loved, honored, and will greatly miss that person in their lives. Rosalie Trimble, 66, was that person -- a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, maske, and friend to many.

Rosalie was called home, after battling for many years a long-term illness.

Born to Albert William Trimble and Mary Ann Richards Trimble in Pine Ridge, Rosalie graduated from St. Paul Indian Mission and eventually moved to Rapid City, with her two daughters. It was there that she met and married Dennis Means and started their family, eventually having seven children together.

She was a passionate advocate for American Indian causes throughout her life and a well-known voice in the community.

Rosalie, will be remembered by those who loved her the most for her amazing sense of humor, giving nature, quick wit, and infectious laughter as well as being a proud, dedicated, and loving grandmother and great-grandmother.