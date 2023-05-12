DAVENPORT, IA - Rosalinda (Dietrich) Rolfstad, 81, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully at Silvercrest Garner-Farms on May 9, 2023 surrounded by her family. "Linda" was born January 22, 1942 in Billings, MT to Josef and Antonia (Keller) Dietrich. She graduated high school from Billings Central Catholic High School in 1960. Her Catholic faith remained important to her throughout her life. She met and married her husband, Larry Rolfstad, on November 19, 1966 while working at a bank in Billings. They moved to Iowa and raised three children supporting their school and sports activities along the way. Linda continued to support Larry's successful banking career for more than 30 years. Larry and Linda celebrated over 53 years of marriage. Larry preceded her in death on October 5, 2020.

Linda was a homemaker, loved cooking and crafting, especially cross-stitch and quilting. She was a fan of Iowa Wrestling and cheered on her daughter through Special Olympics. Following retirement, Larry and Linda moved to Rapid City, SD. They enjoyed their home in the Black Hills area, traveled extensively visiting friends and family, and spent winter months in Arizona. Linda enjoyed her quilting groups and church community before relocating back to Iowa to be near her son's family in 2020.

Those left to honor her memory are her son Erik (Patricia) Rolfstad of Davenport, IA; son Jason Rolfstad of Minneapolis, MN; and daughter Karrin Rolfstad of Spearfish, SD; her three grandchildren, William Rolfstad, Annapolis, MD; Mary Rolfstad and Elizabeth Rolfstad of Davenport, IA; her brother Jerry Dietrich of Billings, MT and many nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and seven brothers: Clement, Roy, Raymond, Tony, Leonard, Joseph, and James.

Halligan-McCabe-Devries is assisting the family with arrangements. Private family services and burial will be held at a later date.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff and friends at Silvercrest Garner-Farms and St. Croix Hospice for their care and support of Linda the past few years. Memorials may be made to Billings Central Catholic High School, P.O. Box 31158, Billings, MT 59107.