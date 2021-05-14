SIOUX FALLS | Rose Dorsman, 71, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 24, at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory. The family is requesting that all guests wear a mask.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to Feeding South Dakota or the Nightwatch Feeding Program. An online guestbook and service live-stream link will be available at www.georgeboom.com.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ron of Sioux Falls; sons, Kevin (Rachel) Dorsman of Rapid City, SD and Aaron (Maggie) Dorsman of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Gabe, Cameron, and Caroline Dorsman; bonus grandchildren, Hannah and Daniel Miller; sister, Delores (Les) Murra of Lead, SD; and multiple nieces, nephews, and extended family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Lucille; siblings, Robert, Lois, and Richard Anderson; and special life-long friend, Judy Solberg Hauser.