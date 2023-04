CUSTER - Roseellen Mae "Rosey" Hamaker, 67, of Custer, SD, passed away March 29, 2023 at Monument Health Hospice House in Rapid City, SD.

Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Hot Springs, SD. Committal services will be held 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2023 at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.