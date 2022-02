SPEARFISH | Rosemary Maher, 82, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The family will receive friends at Kinkade Funeral Home from 5:30 - 7:00 followed by the Rosary on Friday, February 25. Funeral mass will be on February 26 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Lead, South Dakota, followed by a luncheon.