GREAT FALLS - Rosemary Liston (nee Kammerer) died on September 2, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born the 4th of eleven children on May 31, 1929.

She grew up on her grandparents' ranch outside of Rapid City. In 1950, she met a young handsome serviceman, Robert Liston. They were married the following year and celebrated over 60 anniversaries. With Bob's career in the Air Force, their family was taken to a new destination every two years including Louisiana, Guam and California. They raised a family of six children finally making Great Falls, MT their permanent home in 1962.

For over 20 years, she entertained many nursing home patients with the Swinging Singers. She was a member of the Great Falls Flower Growers and was awarded Honorary Flower Grower Member of the Year in 2012.

Rosemary is survived by her children and their spouses: Ken (Julie) Liston, Tom (Patti) Liston, Bob Jr (Janet) Liston, Doug (Sherri) Liston, Cynthia (John) Einan and Rod (Desiree) Liston. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers: Marvin, Maurice, John and Jake Kammerer; a sister Arlene Boetker; several nieces, nephews and several special friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents: Fred and Susan Kammerer; brother Edward Kammerer; sisters: Eva McAllister, Shirley Harbin, Deloris Komarek and Joan Kline.

Please join us in praying for her on October 8.