RAPID CITY, SD - Ross Randall Collins, 71, of Rapid City, SD died Sunday, August 28, 2022 in Hot Springs, SD. Ross was born October 2, 1950 in Phillip, South Dakota to Randall and Bonnie (Radway) Collins, the fourth of eight children. The family lived in Milesville, SD until Ross was nine years old, then moved to Rapid City where his father was employed by the US Post Office.

Ross graduated from Rapid City High School, class of 1969 and lived in Denver and California before moving back to Rapid City, where he began his trucking career in the early 70's, then retiring in 2009. Ross married Debi (Sharp) on August 3, 1983 in Las Vegas, NV, and to this union two sons were born, Chad Ray and Clay Van, whom Ross lovingly called "Homer". In 2005 Ross built his retirement dream home, a beautiful cabin overlooking Angostura Reservoir in Hot Springs, SD, where he resided full-time for the past year due to health issues.

Ross enjoyed shooting pool for many years on the local pool league. He also loved cars. He was an excellent mechanic and could fix about anything. He loved older cars, especially Corvettes.

Ross was a gentle, kind man of few words and if you knew Ross, you know he was a slow walking, slow talking person who never got upset or angry. Debi always said he had 3-speeds, slow, slower, and stop!

Ross is survived by his wife, Debi; his two sons and their wives, Chad and Stacie Collins and Clay and Kerrie Collins; his four grandchildren, Makenna and Jackson Collins (whom Ross affectionately called "Mack & Jack"), and Van and Samuel Collins, all of Rapid City; his siblings, Sonia and John Duffy, Hemet, CA, Debbie Krull and Gary Kruse, Rapid City, Jan Jordan, Sheridan, WY, Randy and Becky Collins, Hermosa, SD, Rick and Robin Muir, Rapid City, Doug and Holly Sharp, Cheyenne, WY, and Sheri Traupel, Rapid City; and many cousins, nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

Ross was preceded in death by his parents, Randall and Bonnie Collins; his sons, Lance Collins and James Dickey; infant sister, Karen Collins; two brothers, Terry and Jerry Collins; and his in-laws, Charles and Verna Mae Sharp.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1 at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2 at South Park UCC. Burial to follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.