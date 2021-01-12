 Skip to main content
Ruby I. Wood

Ruby I. Wood

RAPID CITY | Ruby I. Wood, 93, died Jan. 10, 2021.

Visitation from 4–6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, at the funeral home. Private family burial at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

