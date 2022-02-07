RAPID CITY | Ruby Irene (Lahm) Iszler passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Village at Skyline Pines in Rapid City, South Dakota after a 7-month long battle with a brain tumor.

Ruby was born May 19, 1949 to Donald and Irene (Biltoft) Lahm in Lexington, Nebraska. Ruby was raised in the First United Methodist Church, served as Honored Queen in Job's Daughters and Homecoming queen her senior year. She graduated with honors from Lexington High School in 1967 and briefly attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

On April 6, 1968, Ruby married G. Lee Beck also of Lexington, until their divorce in 1996. Ruby and Lee were blessed with two children, Shelly and Kevin. Ruby worked in the home to raise the children and support the family farm. She later worked in management for Walmart for many years in Lexington, Hiawatha, Kansas, Hastings, Nebraska and Jamestown, North Dakota.

On February 28, 1998, Ruby married Roger Iszler of Jamestown, North Dakota.

After their marriage, Ruby worked for Ameriprise Financial before retiring in 2012, when they moved to Rapid City. Ruby and Roger traveled extensively in their retirement visiting family, attending many events for their grandchildren, and vacationing.

Ruby was an active servant of the Lord, serving as a Stephen Minister and on the Outreach Committee at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Jamestown, volunteering extensively at the First United Methodist Church in Rapid City, and offering her time, love, and resources to those in need. All the while, blessing everyone that knew her with her twinkling eyes, infectious smile, and amazing laugh.

Ruby is preceded in death by her father, Donald Lahm; brother, Dennis Lahm; two nieces, a nephew, and a great granddaughter.

Ruby is survived by her beloved husband, Roger Iszler; her mother, Irene Lahm; children, Shelly (Dustin) Everitt and Kevin (Kammi) Beck; step children, Jason Iszler, Stephanie (Ron) Reinardy; twelve grandchildren, six great grandchildren; sisters, Rita (David) Beck, Dona (Larry) Sabby, two nieces, a nephew, and her cherished "Kindergarten Club."