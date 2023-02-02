BUTTE, MT - Russell Arthur Larson was born January 19, 1960, in Rantoul, Illinois to Gerald "Swede" and Elly Larson. Being born into an Air Force family meant moving often before finally settling in Rapid City, SD in 1968, when his parents bought a ranch in the Black Hills. After college, Russ settled in Butte, MT, where he lived until he was done living. It was in Butte that he met Tammy Sholey, the love of his life, and got a second family in the deal. Together they raised two children, Cassie and Earl.

Russ had a lifelong love of music of all kinds. He taught himself to play the drums and guitar and played in several bands. He used music to connect with people, integrating it into his work as a Licensed Addictions Counselor, which was his true calling in life.

Even though he moved away from the ranch in the '80's he always felt drawn back to the place where he grew up. In the last years of his life he grew a vision of a tiny house on his "knoll" on the ranch and busied himself building a retaining wall from field stones, where he planned to plant an old camper for a getaway home.

Russ had a dry sense of humor and would laugh until his eyes watered. He had a heart of gold, but in the end it was his heart that gave out on him. He died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, January 29, 2023 in his home with his wife, Tammy at his side. His passing leaves an unfathomable empty space in the lives of those who loved him.

Grateful for having been a part of Russ's life are his wife, Tammy (Butte, MT); his daughter, Cassie and son-in-law: Michael Sowell (Missoula, MT); his father, Gerald "Swede" Larson; brothers: Rob and Quintin Larson and sister, Lesley Rutter; all of Rapid City, SD; in addition to a host of nieces and nephews who were proud to call him their "favorite Uncle Russ". He celebrates Eternity with his mother, Elly Reys Larson, son, Earl Russell Sholey Larson and father-in-law, Earl Sholey.

His Memorial Service in Butte, MT will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Front Street Station. There will be another Memorial Service sometime this summer on the ranch where he grew up. Cards can be sent to the family c/o Lesley Rutter, 24038 Pine Valley Rd., Rapid City, SD 57702. In lieu of flowers, Russ would be grateful for your contribution to the charity of your choice in his name, or just tipping your server double next time you go out for a meal. Rock on, Russ. Rock on.