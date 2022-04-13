RAPID CITY - Russell Ben Hilton, 86, passed away April 11, 2022, in Rapid City, SD.

Russ is survived by his wife of 65 years, Audrey Chappell Hilton. They had four children, LeEllen (Rick) McCartney, Allyson (Doug) Daane, Sharon (Tammy) Kienzle, and Ronald (Mari) Hilton; fourteen grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren. Russ is also survived by two brothers, two sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, step father, and two brothers, and one sister.

Russ is a twenty-year veteran of the US Air Force. He served as the Chief of Police in Sturgis and owned businesses in Sturgis and Fredonia, AZ. Russ was an avid softball player, loved camping, playing video poker, and his family.

Services will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel, 2460 S. Baldwin, Sturgis, SD. Memorial has been established to the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.