RAPID CITY - While recuperating from a medical procedure at Monument Hospital, Russ Frankenfeld's heart stopped for eleven minutes, causing catastrophic brain damage. On March 23, 2022, Russ passed away. He was seventy. Thursday, July 28, would have been his 71st birthday.

Russ was intensely curious all his life. He read voraciously and deeply, and immersed himself in a myriad of subjects, including Hindu, Buddhist and Christian practice, cooking, music, photography, art, architecture, politics, and history. He was a master gardener. He travelled the world, with multiple trips to Europe, Asia, Central America, and Africa. His vast store of knowledge on seemingly any subject was a source of wonder to his four brothers and others who knew him, and he was always willing -- some would say insistent -- to share. He was warm, friendly, and sentimental, but also stubborn and at times abrasive. Despite several romantic relationships over his life, he never married.

Russell Dean Frankenfeld, the second of Phyllis and Robert Frankenfeld's five sons, was born in Vermillion on July 28, 1951, while his father was completing law school. The family moved to Rapid City the next year. Russ attended Cleghorn rural school through eighth grade. The family home in Chapel Valley was then surrounded by pasture, horse trails, and forested hills. It was a place where a kid could thrive.

Russ and his record-setting 850 classmates graduated from Rapid City ‘s only high school in 1969. Russ and some friends formed a rock band, the Shape of Things, which developed a local following and inspired Russ's lifelong interest in music, especially guitar. He was the first Frankenfeld brother to have been chosen for Boys' State, a feat later matched by three of his siblings.

In 1973, Russ graduated from the University of South Dakota, majoring in psychology. While there he joined the SAE fraternity, following the tradition of his father and grandfather. He was a member and ultimately President of Strollers, an elite but boisterous (even notorious) troupe that delighted in parties, camaraderie, and entertainment.

After college, Russ worked for AT&T in Rochester, Minnesota, ultimately transferring to a sister Bell company in Seattle. He lived and worked in San Francisco for a while, but returned to Seattle, which became his second home town. There he purchased his dream home, perched over Puget Sound. He became a senior marketing executive with MCI-WorldCom, a telecommunications startup that rose like a skyrocket, then fizzled out overnight, leaving Russ devastated. Long a collector and connoisseur of fine wines, Russ developed a fondness for other spirits, a problem that challenged him for the rest of his life.

In 1988 he returned temporarily to South Dakota, where he and his close friend Patricia Kenner became West River directors for an election measure to deregulate telecommunications. Although the measure lost in East River it won handily in West River and overall passed narrowly, thanks largely to their efforts. The nationally significant legislation contributed to the cell phone boom that followed.

Later Russ became national marketing director for Tulsi Tea in Boulder, Colorado, a venture of Canada's Bronfman family. He spent many weeks in India helping to develop and implement a marketing plan.

The stress and volatility of his career, coupled with a traumatic brain injury resulting from an automobile accident, left him exhausted, and around 2008, Russ retired to a home in Hill City. He adopted a Golden Doodle, Buddy, who became his ever-present companion and best friend. Over the next decade his health declined, and Russ, a one-time marathoner, became sedentary. In his final two years, Russ seemingly spent as much time (intermittently) in the hospital as at home. Atrial fibrillation became an intractable problem.

Russ is survived by his four brothers; Don (Jean), Charles (Angelia), Kent (Brenda) and James (Kelly) and their families. Russ specified that his ashes be scattered at the family cabin in Spearfish Canyon, and at other places sacred to him in the Black Hills. The family will hold a private remembrance service at a later date.

The family suggests that memorials be sent to the Humane Society, or to the Frankenfeld Scholarship Fund at the University of South Dakota.

