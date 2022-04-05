KYLE - Funeral arrangements for Russell Has No Horse, age 36 of Kyle, SD, are pending with the Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, SD. Russell made his journey to the Spirit World on April 3, 2022 near Kyle, SD.
Russell Has No Horse
