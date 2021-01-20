Russell J. Peacock

He is survived by his wife, Becky, Bison; sons, Jason (Wendy) Peacock, Bison, and Michael (Bonnie) Peacock, Pringle; 11 grandchildren, Branden, Ben, Brett, Alexis, Brooklyn, Trorin, Kyila, Ivy, M.J., Kalani, Ryker; three great-grandchildren, James, Traven and Taylie; brothers, Randy, Jerry (Eileen), Charles (Becky), Mark (Patty); and sisters, Sandy Peacock and Nancy (Rick) Schrempp.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, at the First Presbyterian Church in Bison, with Rev. Florence Hoff officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior. The service will be livestreamed on Russell's obituary and can be viewed at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.