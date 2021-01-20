 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Russell J. Peacock

Russell J. Peacock

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

BISON | Russell John Peacock, 67, passed away on Sunday evening, Jan. 17, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Becky, Bison; sons, Jason (Wendy) Peacock, Bison, and Michael (Bonnie) Peacock, Pringle; 11 grandchildren, Branden, Ben, Brett, Alexis, Brooklyn, Trorin, Kyila, Ivy, M.J., Kalani, Ryker; three great-grandchildren, James, Traven and Taylie; brothers, Randy, Jerry (Eileen), Charles (Becky), Mark (Patty); and sisters, Sandy Peacock and Nancy (Rick) Schrempp.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, at the First Presbyterian Church in Bison, with Rev. Florence Hoff officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior. The service will be livestreamed on Russell's obituary and can be viewed at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News