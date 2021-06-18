RAPID CITY | Ruth A. Wesche, 78, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Ruth was born on Nov. 2, 1942, in Hicksville, OH. She graduated from Fairview High School in Ney, OH, in 1961.

Ruth was married to Kenneth Wesche in 1962, in Handsboro, MS, and lived in several locations during Ken's Air Force career, including in Rapid City on three different occasions. They finally settled here permanently in 1998.

Ruth was strong, independent, and fiercely loyal. She enjoyed "playing in the dirt" while gardening as well as attending her grandkids' sporting activities. She was quite doting and served as their afterschool driver for several years. Giving gifts was her love language, often at the expense of investing in anything for herself.

Survivors include her husband, Ken Wesche; her daughter, Bobbi (Bob) Dunfee, Piedmont; three grandchildren, Mikayla (Charlie Knuth) Dunfee, Kyle Dunfee, and Blake (Kenzie Wagner) Dunfee; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Mary, Millie, and Rosie.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 21, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Visitation is one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.