RAPID CITY - Ruth Ann Armstrong Geiger passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, following years of dementia that diminished the opportunity to enjoy years with the family to which she had so lovingly been wife, Mother, and Grandmother.

Ruth was born in Grafton, North Dakota to Walter John Armstrong and Vera McKechney Armstrong on November 29, 1942. Raised near Glasston, ND, she attended a one-room school, and her high school years were spent in nearby Cavalier, ND where she first met her future husband, Lee. They became devoted friends and married on September 1, 1963. Ruth graduated from Moorhead State College in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Education and Art Education.

In 1966, Ruth and Lee moved to Everett, Washington where their children were born. Ruth was employed in the Art Department of Everett Community College. Her passions were her children, painting, teaching art, her Christian faith, and sewing projects. They moved to Rapid City, SD in 1974. She started her own business in 1978, opening a retail store "Designers Too" on Main Street featuring European home decor and artwork. In 1987 she added picture framing, and later focused entirely on art framing as the "Main Frame Shop". As a visual artist, one of her last projects included drawing homes for the "Parade of Homes" in Rapid City.

Ruth is survived by her husband Lee; her son Gregory Geiger and grandsons, Evan and Noah; her daughter Kirsten Geiger (Fred) Winters and grandchildren, Zach, Emily, and Josh; her son Michael Geiger; and her sister Elois Sondrol. Her parents, Walter and Vera Armstrong, predeceased her.

A celebratory memorial service will be held on May 30 at 1:00 p.m., at First United Methodist Church at 629 Kansas City St., Rapid City, SD.