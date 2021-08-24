RAPID CITY | Mrs. Ruth Hottmann, 98, passed away on August 20, 2021, at St. Martin Village in Rapid City. She lived by the word of God, following God's plan for her life, as was evident in all her activities from ministers' wife, to mothering, to friendships.

Ruth Pauline Gehring Hottmann was born on Sept. 28, 1922, to Lillie Ida Kleeblatt Gehring and Alfred Herman Gehring, in the family's farmhouse near Howard, South Dakota. She attended Dakota Wesleyan where she received her teaching certificate, and then became an educator for 22 years in both South Dakota and Minnesota.

Ruth married Rev. Paul Wilkinson in 1964 and became a minister's wife as well as the mother of two young girls, Sarah and Deborah. They ministered for three years in East Whittier Methodist Church, in East Whittier, CA, and for nine years at Asbury United Methodist Church in Phoenix, AZ. After they divorced, Ruth found employment at the Better Business Bureau where she worked from 1976 to 1984.

Ruth married Henry Hottmann, an old friend from South Dakota, in 1984, and she again became a minister's wife and stepmother to two men, Mark and Paul. Their marriage brought her to Rapid City and lasted for 17 happy years, ending with the death of her husband who passed away on April 17, 2000.