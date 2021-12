RAPID CITY | Ruth Karin Linn, 93, formerly of Banner County, NE, passed away on Thursday November 25, 2021 at Avantara North. She passed away in her sleep after a long battle with dementia.

Ruth leaves behind her son Rick Linn and his wife Becky of Rapid City, SD; Grandchildren: Chad Linn and his fiance Lucy Jackson of Gering, NE; Heath Linn and wife Rochelle of Rapid City, SD; Amanda Linn and boyfriend Tyler Schroll of Cheyenne, WY; Great grandchildren: Alexus Edwards, Max Jackson and Liam Linn.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; Husband Butch; Daughter in law Nora Kay Linn.