Ruth Kruse Adams

STURGIS | Funeral services for Ruth Kruse Adams, 98, of Sturgis and formerly of Lemmon, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, at the Prince of Peace Chapel of the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon, with Pastor Ed Zimmerman officiating. Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery in Lemmon, with full military honors afforded by the Brattvet-Green American Legion Post 66 of Lemmon.

Following the graveside services, a time of fellowship and luncheon will be held at the American Legion in Lemmon.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the website www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com and going to Ruth's obituary and clicking on "View Funeral Service Here".

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, and from 9 a.m. to the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon.

Ruth passed away on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at the Fort Meade VA Medical Center.

She served in the U.S. Navy.