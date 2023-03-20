Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24th at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Prayer, sharing memories, and recitation of the Rosary will follow. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 25th at Blessed Sacrament Church, With Fr. Brian Lane as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com. A memorial will be set up for a service dog to help children, as Ruthie had a love for dogs and children.