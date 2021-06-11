BELLE FOURCHE | Ryan In't Veld, 37, passed away May 21, 2021 with his loving parents by his side at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared his life are his parents, Arlen and Sue In't Veld; brother, Andrew (Stephanie) In't Veld and nephew, Frankie, niece, Allison; sister, Elise In't Veld (Michael Brozik); grandmother, Lois Klein; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arie and Rena In't Veld; grandfather, Ladean Klein; and uncles, Alan Klein, Marvin In't Veld, and Marion Case.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, at St. James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche.

In lieu of flowers, kindly direct memorials to the South Dakota Make-A-Wish Foundation or the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Full obituary can be found at www.heritagesfsd.com.