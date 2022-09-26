RAPID CITY - Ryan Travis Cushman died on September 14, 2022, in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Ryan, known as "Stinker" to his mother, was born on July 26, 1989, in Anchorage, Alaska, to his parents Linda Julian and Ralph Cushman. He was a beloved little brother to sister Maggie and brother Alex. As a child he loved to play soccer, ride his bike, and do anything outdoors. Ryan attended Bear Valley Elementary School, Goldenview Middle School, and South and SAVE High Schools.

As an adult, Ryan loved to golf, longboard, watch soccer, and spend time outside. He lived for a while in California on a sailboat with some friends, and he loved to go fishing in any setting. Ryan was often the life of the party, and he loved to tell a good story. HIs laugh was contagious, and he gave the best hugs. Ryan gave us his love, and he made us laugh with something as simple as a gesture or a glance. He will always be missed.

Ryan moved from Anchorage to Rapid City with his partner Megan McDonald in 2021. On the evening of September 13, he suffered a critical head injury while longboarding, something he loved to do and had done for thousands of miles during his life. He died the next day surrounded by his family.

Ryan is survived by his partner, Megan McDonald and their unborn baby girl, Kinzie Ryan-Mae; his mother, Linda Julian and her partner, Ed Schuman; his father, Ralph Cushman; his sister, Maggie Cushman McDonald, brother-in-law, Tim, and nephew, William; his brother, Alex Cushman, sister-in-law, Carla, and nieces: Elsie and Hazel; his stepmother, Martha Sanderson; his cousin, Sara Halloran Boehm and her husband, Nate; his cousin Reagan Joy Cushman; and many family and friends in Alaska, Missouri, South Dakota, Texas, and New York.

Ryan was preceded in death by his son, Zayne, his uncle Steven Julian, his aunt Debbie Julian Halloran, his grandparents, and his special great aunt Joy Cushman. Funeral services will be held in Rapid City on October 15, 2022. Condolences can be sent to Behrens Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City.