Sadie L. Sperb

SPEARFISH | Sadie Louise Sperb, 90, passed away Jan. 28, 2021 at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living. She passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer -- she never gave up.

Sadie was born April 8, 1930 to Elmer and Bertha Queen in Sundance, WY. She spent her early years at the Barton Ranch near Sundance. Sadie married Paul Sperb on June 3, 1950. They were married for 59 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Bertha; her husband, Paul; and brother, John.

She is survived by her children, Albert (Kaye) Sperb and Kathy (Mike) Kelley; numerous grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date with burial at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Please make all donations to your favorite charity.

