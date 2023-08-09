Sally A. Zahn

CHADRON - Sally A. Zahn, age 73, of Chadron, NE, passed away of natural causes on July 17, 2023, at the Chadron Community Hospital. She was born November 20, 1949, in Strong City, KS, the second child and first daughter of Charles Edward and Pheba May (Counseller) Zahn.

Although born in Strong City, Sally grew up in Abilene, KS, where she graduated from Abilene High School. She was the first high school student there to take four years of art, attesting to one of her talents. She received her bachelor's degree from Kansas State University and went on to earn her Masters degree from Emporia State University in Emporia, KS. She accepted a position at the library at Chadron State College and worked there as a reference librarian, helping both students and faculty, a cataloger, and teaching classes in library skills. She remained a member of the Chadron State faculty until her retirement. She was also an active member of the Grace Episcopal Church.

A person of many talents, Sally filled her quiet time and retirement in various ways. She enjoyed reading, listening to all kinds of music, raising African violets, arts and crafts, and cooking. She loved art; history; nature, especially birds and flowers; rocks, minerals, and jewelry; trying new recipes; and watching baby videos, although she herself never married. Sally had a love of Camaros and owned several before settling on her Chevy Trailblazer. Seldom did she stray too far from Chadron, Crawford, Fort Robinson, and the Black Hills, except to visit family back in Kansas, but she did road-trip with friends from time to time and took a trip to Yellowstone with her mother after the death of her dad. She did go abroad once on a trip to Sweden and loved it.

Sally was preceded in death by an older brother who died as an infant and her parents, all of whom are buried in the Strong City Cemetery.

She is survived by her younger brother, Martin E. Zahn, of Wamego, KS, two nieces and a nephew, all three of which have families. She will be missed by her family and her friends.

The family would like to hold a service of remembrance for her friends at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, NE on Friday, August 11th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Her ashes will be laid to rest in the Strong City Cemetery, next to her parents.

Those who wish to send a remembrance may send a donation to the Lupus Foundation of America in care of the Chamberlain Chapel, 1700 US-20, Chadron, NE 69337.