HOUSTON, Texas | Sally York, 100, former resident of Rapid City and Piedmont, SD, passed away Jan. 21, 2021, three months shy of being 101.

Sally is survived by two daughters, Cheri Hartford and Jane Dillingham, both of Houston; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Delores Leathers.

Sally was preceded in death by her loving husband, Don in 2012; five siblings; and her great-grandson, Rein.

Sally will be greatly missed. She lived an amazing life.

Any donations may be directed to St. Jude's Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association.