RAPID CITY - Samuel Daniel Cerkoney, 55, went to see the angels and be with his much-missed son, Marshall Sudlow. He suddenly passed away from heart failure a day short of his 56th birthday at Monument Health Hospital, Rapid City, SD.

Sammy was born in Deadwood August 7, 1966, to Sam and Rose (Kanski) Cerkoney. He grew up in Lead, SD, and was educated and graduated from Lead High School. Growing up he held several jobs in the Lead area. He went on to be a Miner, and follow in his father's footsteps. He always said about being a miner, "If it's good enough for my dad it's good enough for me." Sam worked for Wharf Resources for 25+ years. His fellow co-workers always looked up to him because he set the standards for being the perfect Sr. Crusher operator. Sometimes they would call him the ticking time bomb. If someone did something that did not go right, his favorite word was calling them a monkey. If you heard him say Clown - you knew it was time to run!

Growing up Sam and Rose had their hands full with their young adventurous son Sammy. His favorite past times were hunting and fishing. Way too many stories to list. But if you were a friend of Sam's, you all have those awesome memories tucked away in your heart.

Sam and Sherry Solberg, the love of his life got together in August 2013. They purchased a home in Sturgis and have lived there since. Sam had one son, Marshall Sudlow. Marshall passed away in 2018 due to a fall. Sam loved his "Daddy's Boy" and really never got over losing him. To sum it up there is so much to say but each and every one of us has our memories and will hold on to them forever.

Until we meet up again Sammy, just know how much you are loved. You will be in our prayers every day.

Sammy's best friend was his little brother, Jody. You did not mess with Jody, and Jody was the same: you didn't mess with Sam. And when there was trouble with both boys, their older sister Daphne would be right there to fix it! The love of these siblings was so deep. Sam and Jody's love for each other was the deepest love I have ever seen. Their friendship was forever unbreakable.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Rose Cerkoney; and his son, Marshall Sudlow. He is survived by his fiancée, Sherry Solberg and her son, Bradley Solberg; brother, Jody (Sheila) Cerkoney; Jody's daughter, Hanah Cerkoney; and Sheila's children, Chandler Schneider and Presley Schneider; Bonnie Wolfgram (Sherry and Sheila's mom); sister, Daphne Calhoun and her children, Pam, Sue, Eric, and Angel; his sister, Gwen Scott and her children, Glenn, Michael, Bryan, and Katie. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, with a visitation to begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

