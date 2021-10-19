Lt. Samuel Reid Martin passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2021 surrounded by his family after a long hard-fought battle with cancer.
Born in Deadwood, South Dakota on March 3, 1978, he was the son of James Michael Martin and Judy Marler Nuber.
Sam is survived by his loving wife Jodi and son Foch; his father, Mike Martin; his mother, Judy Marler Nuber and her husband Jerry Nuber; his brother, Joe Martin and his wife, Donna; grandmother Jewell Martin, sister-in-law Traci Mixson, in-laws John and Vicki Ingram and many beloved uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Sam was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather James E. Martin, and maternal grandparents, Jack H. and Alice Marler.
Sam attended all his school years in Rapid City and graduated in 1996 from Central High School where he was a member of the wrestling team. His love of baseball started as a toddler, and continued through high school with many teams and coaches.
Sam joined the United States Navy and left for boot camp in Great Lakes, Illinois on September 23, 1998. After attending initial schooling to become an Aviation Structural Mechanic on Environmental Systems for Naval aircraft, he reported to his first command , VFA-83 (The Rampagers) in May of 1999. Other commands that were lucky enough to benefit from Sam's leadership and mentorship were VRC-40 (The Rawhides), the E-2D Fit Team, VFA-131(The Wildcats), HM-14(The Vanguard), HSC-26(The Chargers) and the FRC Norfolk where his 23 years of true and faithful service to our country would end. Sam's naval career speaks for itself and is evident by his selection to Chief Petty Officer, and even further when he was selected to be a Naval Officer and commissioned through the Limited Duty Officer(LDO) Program in 2014.
Sam's constant love and joy was felt by many close family members and friends. His infectious laugh would spread throughout whether it be during a Philadelphia Eagles game, or watching his all time favorite Atlanta Braves. He always knew how to have fun, enjoy life, and make all who came around him feel welcome and like family. Those who knew Sam best describe him as a man who would always welcome you with a big ol' grin and a bear hug. Some were lucky enough to enjoy his “South Dakota Specialty”, also known as Tater Tot Casserole. No matter the game, or the stress of the military lifestyle, Sam always had a place for friends to call home.
A true family man, his happiest places to be were out on his boat with his Jodi and Foch throwing in a line hoping to catch a big one, or being Grill-master or golfing.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 23, 2021 at 11:00 am. Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach is providing the service with a reception to follow. The family welcomes all, near and far, to participate through the livestream service made available at altmeyerfh.com on Sam's obituary page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made through Altmeyer Funeral Home to Hooked On Hope Virginia Beach. Hooked On Hope VB is dedicated to providing escape adventures for pediatric cancer patients and their families. Donations can be made by clicking HERE. There will also be a designated box for collection of Crystal Light (no red please) to help the cancer testing site that took care of Sam. In honoring Sam one can wear Atlanta attire or red, navy blue and white colors.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Portsmouth Naval Hospital staff for the care they provided Sam for the last three years.
Altmeyer Funeral Home