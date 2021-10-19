Samuel Reid Martin

Sam's constant love and joy was felt by many close family members and friends. His infectious laugh would spread throughout whether it be during a Philadelphia Eagles game, or watching his all time favorite Atlanta Braves. He always knew how to have fun, enjoy life, and make all who came around him feel welcome and like family. Those who knew Sam best describe him as a man who would always welcome you with a big ol' grin and a bear hug. Some were lucky enough to enjoy his “South Dakota Specialty”, also known as Tater Tot Casserole. No matter the game, or the stress of the military lifestyle, Sam always had a place for friends to call home.

A true family man, his happiest places to be were out on his boat with his Jodi and Foch throwing in a line hoping to catch a big one, or being Grill-master or golfing.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 23, 2021 at 11:00 am. Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach is providing the service with a reception to follow. The family welcomes all, near and far, to participate through the livestream service made available at altmeyerfh.com on Sam's obituary page.