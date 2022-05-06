RAPID CITY - Samuel "Sam" Crabb, 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Clarkson Health Care in Rapid City, SD.

Sam was born December 6, 1930, to Samuel Crabb, Sr. and Sara (Johnston) Crabb in Rapid City, SD. He was the younger brother to sister Sara.

Sam graduated from Rapid City High School in 1949 along with quite a group of distinguished friends and classmates. He graduated from Denver University in 1953.

Sam married Willene Babb in August 1954 and they relocated to Washington, D.C. where Sam graduated from George Washington University Law School with honors, while working as a Capitol Policeman in the evenings. Their first son Roger was born in Washington. After graduating and deciding the east coast wasn't where they wanted to raise their family (thank you Mom and Dad!) they moved to Rapid City where David was born.

Sam and Willene shared their 67th anniversary just before Willene passed away in 2021. He practiced law in Rapid City for many years and was active in the community and church. Sam was a very kind, gentle man who went out of his way to help clients and many others with just about any need, legal and otherwise.

Sam is survived by son Roger (Kelli) of St Petersburg, FL, and son David (Kathy) of Rapid City; grandchildren: Andrew (Sean) Gillick of Connecticut, and Dr. Alexandra (Dr. Timothy) Bender of AZ; great-grandchildren: Arden and Hugh; sister-in-law Ann of Las Vegas.

He was preceded in death by his wife Willene, parents: Samuel Sr. and Sara, sister Sara, brothers-in-law: Ted Leonard and Jack Damon and a long-lived dachshund named Pretzel.

A Celebration of Life for Sam and Willene will be held later this year.

Special thanks to everyone at Westhills Village Clarkson Health Care who cared for Sam his last nine months. We appreciate your loving and caring manner and patience while he nibbled away (and slept) in the cafeteria much later than scheduled.

