RAPID CITY - Samuel "Sammy" Koscak, 22, of Rapid City, died Friday, April 29, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 6, 2022, 6:00 p.m., at Bethel Church, 1202 Maple Ave., Rapid City, SD. Condolences may be sent and full obituary at www.kinkadefunerals.com.