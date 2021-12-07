HOT SPRINGS SD | Sande McPherson was born October 30, 1946, in Portland, Oregon. His family prayerfully passed Sande into God's loving arms on December 3, 2021 at the age of 75.

Sande grew up in Leeds, North Dakota, in a loving family that grounded him in a strong Christian faith that sustained him throughout his life. He graduated from Leeds High School in 1964 and attended North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Sande proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1964 until his honorable discharge in 1969.

Sande married DeElda Kleppe in 1989 and became part of a ready-made family with four children: Matt, Shirleine, Mitchell, and Kristine. Two more children were born to that union, Blake and Sandra, making the new family complete. Sande's life was filled with family and family activities. He enjoyed camping, driving in the hills, and especially watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports.

Sande worked at the VA Medical Center in Hot Springs, South Dakota, proudly serving our nation's Veterans. He retired in 2017 after 34 years of federal service. He loved his work and his Veterans. Sande's work with Veterans was focused on helping them achieve and maintain their sobriety. Sande had a personal relationship with God and thanked Him every day for God's constant guidance in helping him achieve and maintain his own personal sobriety for the last 34 years of his life.

Sande is survived by his wife DeElda; his children, Blake McPherson; Sandra (Joe) Golliher; Matt Kleppe; Shirleine (Shane) Neiderworder; Kristine Kleppe; his grandchildren, Dawson Kleppe; Katelyn, Kolten, and Kaden Neiderworder and Mitchell, Briana and grandbaby Golliher on the way. He is also survived by two sisters, Syvilla Sweeney and Syverine Long.

Sande was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Leona; three brothers, Jim; Jerry and Bernard; his sister, Luella and his son, Mitchell Kleppe.

Visitation will be held at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD, Friday, December 10, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Graveside services will be held at the Hill City Cemetery in Hill City, SD, Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. with full military honors presented.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.