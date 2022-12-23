Sandra Ann Hammerquist died December 14, 2022. She was born in Seattle in 1943 to Donald and Olga Phillips. Her family moved to Alliance, NE and in 1956 opened the Elm Grill.

Sande was an LPN. She married Neil Pryor in 1963 and would eventually have three sons, nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

After Neil died in 1995, Sande married Louis "Lou" Riemenschneider in 1998. After Lou died in 2005, she married David Hammerquist in 2012.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Neil Pryor, Sr., and Louis Riemenschneider, and her great-grandchild, Aiden Phillip Pryor Tilden.

Funeral services to be held January 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., in Rapid City, SD @ St Paul's Lutheran Church and January 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., in Alliance NE @ St. Matthews Episcopal Church.