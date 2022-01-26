RAPID CITY | Sandra Elaine (Sandi) Wechsler, 84, of Rapid City, SD passed away on January 23, 2022 in Rapid City.

Sandi was born in Kokomo, Indiana to Robert and Mary Russell on December 28th, 1937. Although she was 5'11” at age 12 and excelled in basketball (and a child prodigy pianist), her full scholarship was in medicine, which brought her to nursing school at St. Mary's/Notre Dame University. Her training was completed in Indianapolis, IN, where she met her future husband Sidney Wechsler (on his OB/GYN medical internship from NYU in New York City).

After Sid's proposal at the Kentucky Derby, they moved to Brooklyn, NY, where Sandi began her medical career as a Registered Nurse (RN) in the Pediatric Burn Unit. In 1964, Sandi & Sid moved to Los Angeles, where both worked at Gardena Memorial Hospital & private practice. From there, they moved to South Dakota in 1975 via the Public Health Service in Rosebud, SD, and soon Sandi began working as a nurse alongside Sidney in Martin, SD. Sandi also began writing a column for the newspaper, “Antique Antics” which eventually brought her to national syndication.

After moving back to Los Angeles in 1979, Sandi took on Director of Nursing at a 99-bed nursing facility while she still managed to continue her writing career for various newspapers and magazines around the country. After “retiring” in 1985, Sandi furthered her writing career working as a bed & breakfast reviewer for various wine and travel magazines. Additionally, Sandi owned and ran several antique shops and became known nationally as an expert on antiques and collectibles.

Sandi is survived by her son Rob, his wife Jan, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Sandi is preceded in death by her husband Sidney, her parents, Robert and Mary Russell, and her younger sister Betty.

Sandi touched many lives with her wittiness and genuine spirit. She will be greatly missed.

The family wishes to extend thanks to Dr. Heidi Strouth for excellent, patient-focused medical care, and the Victorian Assisted Living for keeping her safe and happy for the last six years.

- The family will hold a private celebration and remembrance of Sandi's amazing life.