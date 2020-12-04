Sandra Jo Karlin

CHANDLER, Ariz. | Sandra Jo (Gunderson) Karlin, 67, died Nov. 21, 2020.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the funeral home. Interment will be held immediately following at Mountain View Cemetery.
Family and close friends are invited to join us for the services and celebration of Sandy's life. Please be aware we will be following all suggested COVID-19 protocols to help ensure the health and safety of all in attendance. For those not able to attend the funeral service, it may be viewed after at the funeral home's website.
