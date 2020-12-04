 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sandra Jo Karlin

Sandra Jo Karlin

{{featured_button_text}}

CHANDLER, Ariz. | Sandra Jo (Gunderson) Karlin, 67, died Nov. 21, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the funeral home. Interment will be held immediately following at Mountain View Cemetery.

Family and close friends are invited to join us for the services and celebration of Sandy's life. Please be aware we will be following all suggested COVID-19 protocols to help ensure the health and safety of all in attendance. For those not able to attend the funeral service, it may be viewed after at the funeral home's website.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News