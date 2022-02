We are saddened to announce that our wonderful mother Sandra K. Norton passed away peacefully on January 21, 2022, at the tender age of 74. She still had so much life left to live. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 PM, on Friday, February 4, 2022. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St. Bonaventure church in McIntosh, SD.