Sandra Kay Runde

RAPID CITY - Sandra Kay Runde, 70, May 19, 2022.

Following her wishes, there will be no service. She will be inurned at Black Hills National Cemetery at a future date.

Friends may sign her online guestbook at www.osheimschmidt.com.

