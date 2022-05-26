RAPID CITY - Sandra Kay Runde, 70, May 19, 2022.
Following her wishes, there will be no service. She will be inurned at Black Hills National Cemetery at a future date.
Friends may sign her online guestbook at www.osheimschmidt.com.
