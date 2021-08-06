Sandra Merchen

RAPID CITY | Sandra Kay Merchen, 77, passed away on July 2, 2021.

Sandra was born June 2, 1944 to Gib and Juanita (Hoefs) Sether in Philip.

She loved her jobs. Sandra worked various positions, but excelled at organization. She put those skills to good use at Hills Material as their office manager for the trucking division.

Sandra is survived by her son, Mark Hamling, and her brother, Kent Sether.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Merchen, and her son, Michael Hamling.

Memorial services will be at noon on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the New Underwood Community Hall.