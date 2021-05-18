Sandra Sperlich

RAPID CITY | Sandra Rae Sperlich, 74, passed away April 25, 2021 at Hospice House. Sandy was born Sept. 22, 1946 in Mitchell to Carl and Gertrude (Wieczorek) Sperlich.

Sandy moved to Rapid City and worked Civil Service in Supply and Accounting at Ellsworth Air Force Base. Sandy married Alexander M. Balderramos, and to this union two daughters were born.

Years later Sandy married Thomas Lee South and one daughter was born.

Sandy is survived by her three children, Corinna Ann Robinson, Cynthia (Trace) Grabow, and Dorothy Lee (Brad) Rieger; her grandchildren, Erik (Jamie) Grabow, Jamil Robinson, Jovan Robinson, Julian Robinson, Anthony (Gina) Rieger, and Ryan Rieger; her great-grandchildren, Alexis (Kain) Klein, Jace Grabow, and Valery Grabow; and her brothers, James (Joette) Sperlich and Floyd (Colleen) Sperlich.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Gertrude Sperlich; her two brothers, Jerald J. and Lewis E. Sperlich; and her two husbands. Sandy is also preceded in death by her longtime companion, Harm Kruse.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.