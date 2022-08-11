Sara Jane Lark (Plumier) Henderson

BELLE FOURCHE - Sara Jane Lark (Pluimer) Henderson, 92, of Belle Fourche died Tuesday, August 5, 2022 at her son, Stu's, house in Belle Fourche. Jane was born February 17, 1930 in Morocco, Indiana to Fred and Grace Pluimer. She was the 6th of 12 children, with 8 brothers and 3 sisters. She grew up in Belle Fourche and graduated Belle Fourche High School in 1948. She was active as a cheerleader and was Homecoming Queen for the class of 1948.

On May 2, 1954 Jane married O.A. Henderson Jr. and became a mother to Rhonda Kay Henderson. Two sons, Stu and Brad were added to the family in the late 1960's.

Jane worked at the Bank of Belle (Pioneer Bank) for nearly 20 years ending around 1970 when she joined her husband Junior in his business ventures; Henderson Masonry, Tri-State Construction and Nation Center Management. Around 2010 she formed Henderson Property Management with her son, Stu and daughter-in-law, Misty. She was a highly respected business woman.

Jane was very active in church activities throughout her life, as her mother, Aunt and 4 brothers were all pastors. She was a part of the formation of the Open Bible Church and Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. She also enjoyed golf, snowmobiling, skiing and spending "all summer" at the cabin in Spearfish Canyon, where she napped, read and cooked trout the boys brought up from the creek.

She has left behind her sons, Stu (Misty) Henderson and Brad (Deline) Henderson; her brothers, Jim and Joe Pluimer; her sister, Char (Ted) Carner; grandchildren, Sommer, Cami, Andrew, Brittany, Brandon, Kegan, Scott and Sara; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, niece and nephews.

She will be joining in Heaven her husband, Junior; her father and mother; her brothers and sisters, Cliff, Bertie, Wayne, Dean, Red, Paul, Dave and Butch.

Visitation will be 9:00 am Tuesday, August 16 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche followed by funeral services at 10:00 am, brunch and burial at Pine Slope Cemetery, block H.

Casketbearers and honorary casketbearers are Stu Henderson, Brad Henderson, Brandon Henderson and Scott Henderson, Tim Reich, Wes Buckmaster, Jim Pluimer, Joe Pluimer and Richard Pluimer.

The family suggests memorials to the Northern Hills Hospice, 1440 N Main Street Spearfish, SD 57783.

An online guest book and video tribute is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.