Sarah Jane Mikulak

Survived by her children: Benny, Tammy (Russ Demers), Randy, and Troy Mikulak. Sarah preferred to be called by Janie especially to her friends. She loved life, animals and wildlife, and loved to sit and watch her birds in the yard. Janie was a great mother to her kids and loved having them close to her. She loved her crafts and playing piano. Janie accumulated many friends while working at the Time Out Lounge in Rapid City. She had a big heart when it came to helping others and a way of making people smile and laugh with her beautiful eyes and bright smile. She liked hiking and camping in the hills. She loved cooking for her family especially during the holidays. Janie will be sadly missed by all, but we have comfort knowing that she is in Jesus arms.