Scott A. Brandsted

RAPID CITY | Scott Alan Brandsted, 65, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

Scott was born April 26, 1955, to Dick and Joan (Phelps) Brandsted in Huron, SD. He grew up in Sioux Falls, SD, and graduated from Sioux Falls Lincoln High School in 1973, where he “claimed” he still holds a State Wrestling title. After graduation, he moved to Rapid City, SD and worked various route driver positions prior to starting Brandsted Foods in 1981. After selling the sandwich company in 1999, he owned and operated several different businesses in the Black Hills area.

Scott married Valerie Jenniges on April 4, 1981. He passed away exactly two months shy of celebrating 40 years of marriage. Val referred to him as “Cowboy,” and after all those years, the name holds true, as she endured countless renditions of his favorite country songs. Together they had three children, Jody (Cassie), Jason (Kelly), and Jaime (Zach), and four grandchildren. Scott enjoyed hunting, lake life, and Coors Light. He made sure his “mountains” always stayed blue. He lived and breathed baseball while coaching both of his boys. After finishing coaching, he found love in the Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos.